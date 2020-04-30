PKR continues losing streak, falls by Rs1.9 against USD

The performance of PKR also remained bleak against major currencies in today’s session.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistani rupee (PKR) has further slid by 1.9 rupees against US dollar in Tuesday s interbank session as the currency closed the trade at PKR 184.44, compared to yesterday s closing of PKR 182.54.

The rupee endured a highly volatile trading session with quotes being recorded in a range of 2.55 rupees per USD showing an intraday high bid of 184.95 and an intraday low offer of 182.55.

The government has decided to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival and completion of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program from today which would give some breathing space for the local unit.

