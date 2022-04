The successful meeting will help Pakistan to procure the tranche of $1 billion from IMF.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival and completion of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program of $6 billion will resume from today.

During the talks, Pakistan side will table request to exempt condition of increase in petrol and electricity rates.

Miftah Ismail being the Finance Minister will lead Pakistan’s side during the crucial discussion virtually.

The successful meeting will help Pakistan to procure the tranche of $1 billion from IMF.