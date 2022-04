NEPRA will hear the plea on April 27.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Tuesday recommended increasing power tariff by Rs3.15 per unit.

According to details, in a request submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) sought increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment for the month of March.

