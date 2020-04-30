Govt rejects summary for petrol price hike

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Friday rejected a summary to increase the petrol price by Rs21.30 per litre and diesel by Rs 119, in the national interest.

According to sources, there will be no change in the prices of petroleum products, the government will bear the burden itself, no burden will be imposed on the people and prices will remain unchanged for the next 15 days.

It may be recalled that as soon as the new government came to power yesterday, preparations were made to drop petrol bombs on the people.

A minimum increase of Rs 21 and a maximum increase of Rs 119 per liter was suggested by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

This is a developing story ...