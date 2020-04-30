NEPRA approves per unit electricity price increase by 4 rupees 85 paisas

The approval of four rupees and eighty five paisas increase per unit has been given by NEPRA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) gave the citizens of Pakistan the first shock on Friday after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif takes office of the Prime Minister.

According to details, the approval of four rupees and eighty five paisas increase per unit has been given by National Electric Power Ragulatory Authority.

According to the NEPRA officials, the increase in per unit price is being done in context of fuel adjustment for the month of April. The Government officials further stated that K-Electric users are this increase of fuel price adjustment.