SBP, all banks to observe six days working week

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As per decision of the Federal Government, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday decided to observe six days working week with revised working hours.

According to a notification issued by the SBP, the office hours for the Central Bank, all commercial banks, development finance institutions and micro finance banks during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak would be as follows.

Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm with prayer break from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 8.00 am to 1:00 pm without break.



Banks / Microfinance banks are further advised to observe the following minimum business (banking) hours for public dealing:



Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm without prayer break whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 8.00 am to 12:00 pm without break.