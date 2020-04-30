PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 262 points to close at 46,407 points

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 262.30 points, with a positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 46,407.26 points against 46,144.96 points on the last working day.

A total of 493,597,955 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 557,672,451 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.856 billion against Rs13.362 billion on last trading day.

As many as 369 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gain and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 62,038,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.07, Telecard Limited with a volume of 32,652,000 and price per share of Rs16.96 and Flying Cement with volume of 30,857,000 and price per share of Rs8.80.

Nestle PakistanXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.04 per share, closing at Rs5,555 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs61.35 to Rs883.99.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs84.39 closing at Rs2,400 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs23 to close at Rs2,320.