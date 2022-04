The dollar was quoted at 183.25

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Following increasing clarity on political landscape of the country, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) depicted a bullish trend against the dollar, appreciating by Rs1.43 in the interbank market on Monday.

The dollar was quoted at 183.25 when compared to the previous close of Rs184.68.

On Friday, the domestic unit snapped its long losing streak wherein it recovered by 3.5 rupees against the greenback in the interbank session.