KSE-100 plunges by a massive 1,100 points on political turmoil

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The KSE-100 index has lost over 1,100 points so far in morning trade and was trading around 44,000 due to ongoing political and constitutional turmoil in the country.

Cement, Commercial Banks, and Technology & Communication sectors have endured the maximum losses so far.

In the latest development, the Prime Minister has dissolved assemblies and called an early election. The announcement came minutes after the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.