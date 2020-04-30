SBP foreign exchange reserves stands at $18.55405 bn

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Total liquid foreign reserves of the country figured $18.55405 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP’s weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on March 25, the foreign reserves holding of State Bank were $12,047.3 million. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted $6,507.2 million.

During the week ending on March 25, SBP reserves decreased by $2,915 million to $12,047.3 million.

This decline reflects repayment of external debt, including repayment of a major syndicated loan facility from China. The rollover of this syndicated facility is being processed and is expected shortly.