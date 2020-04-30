Pakistani pavilion gets silver award at Expo2020

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan got Silver Award for the interior design out of 192 pavilions set in Dubai Expo 2020, Commerce Ministry said here Thursday.

“An international jury was called to select the best Pavilion at Expo 2020 and Pakistan got Silver Award for interior design out of 192 Pavilions,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Pakistani pavilion received overwhelming response and crossed one million visitors mark which exceeded the expectations of organizers.

“We would like to thank our Creative team especially Ms. Noor Jahan for ( Interior) and Mr. Rashid Rana for (Exterior) for their creativity in showing actual Pakistan to a broader audience,” the statement added.

It also appreciated team of Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Embassy in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ambassador for making such a great show.