Power shortfall reaches 5000 MW in country

Unannounced load-shedding of electricity has reached up to eight hours a day all over the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Power shortfall has reached 5000 megawatts due to technical problems and shortage of fuel in the power-plants, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the hydropower generation is also facing downfall due to low level of water in the dams around the country which have added to the electricity shortfall.

Meanwhile, the unannounced load-shedding of electricity has reached up to eight hours a day in different parts of the country.

The sources revealed that the total production of electricity is 14000 megawatts whereas the demand of electricity is more than 19000 megawatts.