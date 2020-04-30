Sharp drop in gold prices observed across country

The price of ten grams has declined by Rs 771 and the new price has gone up to Rs 111,840.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A sharp drop in the price of gold per tola was recorded across the country on Tuesday.

According to the details, the price of gold per ounce in the international market recorded a decrease of 32 US dollars, after which the new price became 1900 US currency.

The price of gold has dropped by Rs 900 per tola in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other places. And the new price has become Rs. 130,450.

Prices of silver per tola and 10 grams declined by Rs 10 and Rs 8.58 respectively and new prices became Rs 1500 and Rs 1286 respectively.