Business community playing effective role to enhance exports: President

The President said remittances can also be increased by stopping money laundering.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - President, Dr. Arif Alvi has lauded the business and traders’ community for playing an effective role in enhancing exports of the country and economic stability.

Addressing the 9th Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Achievements Awards in Karachi, he said it is a prime responsibility of the government to provide facilitates to the traders and implement business-friendly policies.

The President said remittances can also be increased by stopping money laundering.

Dr. Arif Alvi stressed on digitalization of economy saying that can it can improve and bring transparency in the trade and business activities.