ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said private credit off-take remained nine hundred and eleven billion rupees during the first nine months of current fiscal year as compared to 357 billion rupees of the same period last year.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the substantial increase is indicating robust economic activity.

The Finance Minister said the government has retired 291 billion rupees to State Bank of Pakistan, creating room for private sector.