ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase the price of electricity up to Rs4.99.

According to the plea filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), the increase in power tariff has been requested in the context of monthly fuel adjustment.

The increase in tariff will put an additional burden of billions on already suffering consumers.

NEPRA will hold a hearing on March 31.