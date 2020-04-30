Country on sound economic footing: Shaukat Tarin

SPI was down 1.37% week-on-week to 15% from 21% in December 2021: Tarin

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has said the country was on sound economic footings that was evidence from the latest data of key economic indicators.

On his official twitter handle, the finance minister referred to the robust industrial growth in February and a significant decrease of inflation in the previous week.

“Two important data points released today, Industrial output and SPI. Both highlighted the sound economic footings.”

He said as per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) grew by 8.2% in February; 7.6% during July-Jan FY22.”

He said the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) was down 1.37% week-on-week to 15% from 21% in December 2021.