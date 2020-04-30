Govt decides not to increase petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to increase the prices of petroleum products.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division, the prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged for the next fortnight in view of the package announced by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The Finance Division says that the government will bear the burden of Rs 30 billion for providing relief to the people during the next 15 days.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol is Rs 149.86 per liter, high speed diesel is Rs 144.15 per liter, kerosene is Rs 125.56 per liter, new price of light diesel is Rs 118.31 per liter. Prices will apply from March 16 to March 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that prices of petroleum products would not be increased till the next budget. He also announced a reduction of Rs 5 per unit in the price of electricity.