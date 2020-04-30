CPEC to improve connectivity among countries of region: Razak

Steps are being taken to stabilize national economy: Razak

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Investment and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood says China Pakistan Economic Corridor will improve connectivity among the countries of the region.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Monday, he said that infrastructure has been improved under the CPEC project.

He said due to increase in regional connectivity, trade among countries in the region is increasing and trucks from Pakistan will go to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan via Afghanistan next week.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that steps are being taken to stabilize national economy and focus is being given on increasing exports.