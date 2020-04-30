The global lender raised serious objections over the Prime Minister's Relief Package

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached an impasse after the latter raised concerns over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package.

Sources familiar with the development said that the global lender raised serious objections over the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for slashing down petrol, diesel, and electricity prices as well as granting tax amnesty for the industrial sector.

However, talks will continue on Monday virtually as government looks to address concerns of the fund.