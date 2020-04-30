Tarin said the confidence of investors also stand restored as a result of financial transparency

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the country’s economy is growing at a rate of five percent.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, he said that the economy is moving in the right direction as a result of several steps taken by the government.

He said a historic package was given to protect the economy in the wake of Covid-19. He said our steps to deal with the Covid-19 have also been commended by the world community. He said our focus is to uplift the low income groups.

Shaukat Tarin said the confidence of investors also stand restored as a result of financial transparency.

He noted that a significant improvement is also being seen in the agriculture sector.