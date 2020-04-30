SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 9.75 percent

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced its bi-monthly monetary policy on Tuesday and decided to maintain its policy rate at 9.75 percent.

This decision reflected the MPC’s view that the outlook for inflation has improved following the cuts in fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced last week as part of the government’s relief package. At the same time, high-frequency indicators suggest that growth continues to moderate to a more sustainable pace.

This moderation should help keep at bay demand-side pressures on inflation and contain non-oil imports, notwithstanding the significant uncertainty about the future path of global energy and food prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Since the last MPC meeting on January 24, 2022, headline inflation moderated in February to 12.2 percent (y/y). Inflation in February would have been noticeably lower were it not for abnormal increases in a few perishable items. Accordingly, core inflation also fell in urban areas and inflation expectations have remained stable, suggesting that second-round effects from higher commodity prices remain contained.

