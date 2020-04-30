KPP being launched all across country: Tarin

Incumbent government had worked hard and launched KPP to make the country a welfare state: Tarin

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Wednesday that after being tested in Khyber Pakhtunkha and Balochistan, the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) was being launched all across the country.

In his video message on the Cheque Distribution Ceremony and Nationwide Launching of KPP, the minister said this was a great begining towards making the country a welfare state on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He said it was dream of Prime Minister, Imran Khan to make Pakistan the Riyasat-e-Madina to make the country welfare state and ensure justice.

He said that the incumbent government had worked hard and launched KPP to make the country a welfare state.

He said, KPP has four basic objectives including providing interest free loans to farmers; interest free loans to urban people to start business, provision of loans for building houses and provision of technical training to one member of deserving family.

He said the initiatives take by the government were aimed at teaching the people to ‘catch the fish’ instead of just feeding them.