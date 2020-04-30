Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' export in 1st half

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan earned US $1301.880 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first half of financial year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 35.74 percent as compared to US $959.110 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-December (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 37.18 percent as it surged from US $753.250 million last fiscal year to US $1033.280 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 45.29 percent, from US $253.522 million to US $368.334 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 253.23 percent from, US $0.310 million to US $1.095 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 47.57 percent, from US $184.108 million to US $271.697 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.754 million from $0.273 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 24.24 percent going up from US$ 215.037 million to US $391.400 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 46.63 percent by going up from US $1.930 million to US $2.830 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 11.

15 percent, from US $ 0.956 million to US $1.923 million whereas the exports of other information services however decreased by 6.88 percent, from US $0.974 million to US $907 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 30.32 percent as these went up from US $203.930 million to $265.770 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 48.85 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $68.319 million to US $101.694 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 20.99 percent, from US $135.611 million to US $164.076 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 20.24 percent during the first six months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July- December (2021-22) were recorded at $3414.96 million against the exports of $2840.15 million in July- December (2020-21), showing growth of 20.24 percent.

The imports also rose by 38.80 percent by growing from $3784.27 million last year to $5252.45 million during the period under review.