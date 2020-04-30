PSX witnesses bullish trend as KSE 100-index gains 120.74 points

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Wednesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 120.74 points, with a positive change of 0.27 percent, closing at 45,132.92 points against 45,012.18 points on the last working day.

A total of 186,355,677 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 227,171,608 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.802 billion against Rs7.625 billion the previous day.

As many as 348 companies transacted shares in the stock market,178 of them recorded gain and 153 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 13,629,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.80, Telecard Limited with a volume of 12,292,564 and price per share of Rs 15.34 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 11,558,500 and price per share of Rs1.82.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs37.99 per share, closing at Rs1046 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 101 to Rs 10300.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 50 closing at Rs 2350 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the share price of which declined by Rs 144.90 to close at Rs5600.