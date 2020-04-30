OGRA signals to hike petrol price from March 1

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Masroor Khan on Wednesday signalled to hike the petrol price from March 1.

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Petroleum held a meeting. During the meeting, PML- N members expressed anger over non-performance of gas schemes.

In response to a question about the shortage of LNG, the Secretary Petroleum said that two of our LNG cargoes were cancelled out of which one cargo was arranged but the tender was expensive.

He went on to say that the price of oil which has gone up in twelve weeks is unprecedented. The rupee has also depreciated against the dollar. The money coming into the treasury is being compromised. Prices will rise and the burden will fall on the people.