K-Electric seeks Rs3.40 per unit hike in power price

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Karachi Electric supply company on Tuesday has sought Rs3.40 per unit hike in power price.

According to the application, K-Electric has requested for monthly fuel adjustment for January 2022 will be heard by NEPRA on March 1.

It has asked for an increase in the January adjustment for one month, which will impose a burden of Rs3.72 billion on consumers.

K-Electric has also requested to reduce the price of electricity by Rs0.30 in its October-December 2021 quarterly adjustment, which NEPRA will hear on March 1.