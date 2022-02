Power generation and consumption in Pakistan has been increasing by 9 percent annually: Hammad

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that high level economic growth every year has not only increased income of the people but also help creating millions of jobs.

The power generation and consumption in Pakistan has been increasing by 9 percent annually, he said in a tweet. “This indicates 5 per cent increase in economic growth this year as well,” he said.