CCPA recommends increasing power tariff by Rs6.1 per unit

NEPRA will hear the plea on February 28.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Saturday recommended increasing power tariff by Rs6.10 per unit.

According to details, in a request submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) sought Rs6.10 per unit increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment for the month of January.

NEPRA will hear the plea on February 28 in which price hike and collection of additional billions of rupees is requested.

In the month of October 5.83% electricity was produced from water, 33.15% from coal, 6.73% from furnace oil, 14.07% from natural gas, 14.37 from imported LNG and 14.37% from nuclear power.