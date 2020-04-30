BEIJING (APP) Pakistan’s export of rice to China (HS Code 1006) crossed $400 million in 2021, up 133 percent year on year, and in the first five months of the last year once Pakistan remained the largest rice supplier to China, according to the official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

Commercial Counselor of the Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Badar uz Zaman previously said that in the next few years, his target would be to achieve one million tons of rice. He desired that Pakistan would become the largest player in this market.

This year China imported about 973,000 tons of rice worth $ 437 million from Pakistan.

The seven new Pakistan rice exporters have been added to the approved list which has risen to 53 last year, and China relaxed import restrictions on Pakistani rice which helped rice export to China.