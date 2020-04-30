Tarin directs to expedite process for building sugar strategic reserves

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Ministry of Industries and Production (MOI&P) to expedite the process for building strategic reserves of sugar in the country to maintain stability in its prices.

He issued the directives while presiding over the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), held at the Finance Division, said a press release.

Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Secretary M/o Industries and Production, Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Economic Advisor Finance Division, Member PBS, MD Utility Stores Corporation, Chairperson CCP, Chairman TCP, Member Customs FBR, Addl. Deputy Commissioner ICT and other senior officers were participated in the meeting.

Economic Adviser Finance Division briefed the NPMC about weekly SPI which witnessed decrease by 0.08% as compared to increase of 1.35% in the previous week, 33 food items contributed decrease of 0.07%, whereas 18 non-food items contributed decrease of 0.01% to the SPI.

NPMC was informed that prices of 21 items remained stable in the last week. Whereas prices of 14 items decreased contributing decline in SPI by 0.43%. The items shown decline in prices of Tomatoes by 0.24%, Potatoes by 0.04%, Onions by 0.04% and other by 0.11%. While prices of 16 items increased that contributed increase in SPI by 0.35% which included Garlic by 0.04%, Chicken by 0.20%, Banana by 0.03% and others by 0.08%.