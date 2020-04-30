Complaints of business community to be addressed on priority basis: Tarin

Complaints of business community to be addressed on priority basis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister, Shaukat Tareen says equal opportunities for business are the right of every Pakistani citizen and the economy of the country is in the right direction.

Addressing the Inauguration of Kamyab Jawan Help Desk at Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi today [Saturday], Shaukat Tareen said complaints of business community will be addressed on a priority basis.

He said Pakistan has to get out from the IMF program and borrow from other countries every day should also be abandoned.

He said Kamyab Pakistan Program worth trillions of rupees is going to be launched for Balochistan and a new package will be introduced next week to promote small and medium enterprises.

He urged need to pay special attention to new sectors including IT for sustainable growth.

Shaukat Tareen said statistics are available and tax evaders to be brought into the tax net saying only two million households pay taxes out of 38 million.