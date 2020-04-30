Governor SBP receives monthly salary of Rs2.5 million

The governor is also entitled to free landline/mobile phones and internet access.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir receives a monthly salary of Rs2.5 million along with other perks.

According to details, the governor receives an annual increment that is 10 percent of his monthly salary. For accommodation, the governor is entitled either to the “furnished and maintained” house or a rent allowance plus furnishing and maintenance expenses as approved by the SBP board.

For transportation, he gets two “fully maintained, chauffeur-driven cars with a petrol ceiling of 600 litres each as follows. His utility expenses, including on electricity, gas, water and fuel (for a standby generator), are borne by the SBP. Seventy-five percent of the education/tuition of the governor’s children is also covered.

For domestic help, Dr Baqir is entitled to “reimbursement of actual salary paid for up to four servants. The governor is also entitled to round-the-clock security “as per requirement”, including security guards and a security system, in addition to full healthcare facilities “as per SBP rules”.

He also gets three leaves per month with “leave encashment facility of up to six months on the completion of the tenure” while the gratuity allowed is one-month monetized salary for each completed year of service on last drawn salary.