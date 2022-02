The price of tomato has decreased by fifteen percent in a week time: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the prices of essential commodities have witnessed decline due to effective implementation of price reduction directives.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the price of tomato has decreased by fifteen percent in a week time.

Quoting Statistics Division, he said the prices of fourteen essential items including that of sugar, egg, onion and LPG have seen a declining trend as compared to the last year.