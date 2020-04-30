Suzuki steps up with the new Swift

What we’ll be discussing in this article has made a lot of noise on social media recently and has made automobile journalists across the country curious and excited.

It’s about the recently leaked images that show a Suzuki carrier, loaded with what seems to be; the new Swift. From what we can tell from the picture, it seems like there has been a complete overhaul of the look.

A sporty new look



The 3rd generation Swift immediately commands attention. It’s super stylish, curvy, and sporty - a hatchback like we’ve never seen around on the roads. The chrome-accented honeycomb grille, polished alloy wheels, DRL lights, all demand the onlooker to stop for a second and admire the eye candy that it is. And with the kind of bold colors that it is seen in the international markets, it will definitely be a head-turner when it will be out on the roads finally. There’s been unofficial news that the launch is slated for later this month.

Full of premium features and amenities



There isn’t much else known about the car’s features and specs, but thankfully we have the global variant to guide us in this regard. So, looking at the global variant, we can expect an interior that is at par with the outstanding exterior of this premium hatchback. At a glance, it may resemble a cockpit; very high tech and full of features, but cleaner and organized. You’ll find climate control, push start, a D-shaped, sporty steering wheel with steering controls mounted. A fully loaded, and highly functional infotainment system takes up center-stage with its 9-inch LED screen which adds to the premium feel of the interior and complements the overall dark, clean interior design.

Other notable features include Cruise control, extremely comfortable seating, and 6 airbags. Honestly, all of these features may sound a little unreal and not very likely to be adopted into the locally produced variant, but you never know… we may just be in for a surprise.

Price



So, looks like this hatchback is premium after all. And it easily matches up with or even surpasses a number of sedans in the local market in terms of features and amenities. Now let’s see what price tag this beauty comes with. Our guess would be an easy Rs. 2.7 million or above. But let’s wait till the bookings are finally open later this month or we have an official word from the Automaker. Till then, we are conducting a survey and you can let us know what the most likely price will be by visiting this link: https://forms.gle/64a9h5FXWwcpWvAg8