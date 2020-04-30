Circular debt surges to Rs 2.47 trillion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Breaking all previous records, the power sector circular debt during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reached the highest level of Rs 2,476 billion in the history of the country.

According to sources, the power sector circular debt has increased by Rs 196 billion to a record high of Rs 2,476 billion during the first six months (July-December) of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 as compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to sources, the circular debt increased at a monthly average Rs 32.50 billion from July to December.

Sources said that the volume of circular debt till August 2018 was Rs 1,148 billion which increased to Rs 2,476 billion by December 2021.