KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) continued to take a downward slide on the third consecutive session as the currency lost a further 51 paisa during intraday trade at the interbank market on Thursday.

The dollar was being quoted at 175.40 when compared to the previous close of Rs174.89.

It merits mention that in the past week, the local currency had appreciated after receiving around $1billion from IMF loan.