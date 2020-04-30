PSX loses 68.40 points to close at 45,841.25 points

A total of 150,102,543 shares, valuing Rs6.251, were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed slight bearish trend on Monday, losing 68.40 points, a negative change of 0.15 points, closing at 45,841.25 points against 45,909.65 points on the last working day.

A total of 150,102,543 shares, valuing Rs6.251, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 192,479,209 shares worth Rs8.892, the previous day.

As many as 362 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 114 of them recorded gain and 227 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with a volume of 8,292,000 shares and price per share of Rs22.26, Cnergyico PK with a volume of 7,870,622 and price per share of Rs6.12 and Hum Network with volume of 6,507,367 and price per share of Rs7.50.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.50 per share, closing at Rs1109 whereas the runner up was Premier Suger the share prices of which climbed up by Rs37.50 to Rs537.50.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs960 closing at Rs21000 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs31 to close at Rs850.