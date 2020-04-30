Rupee started appreciating with approval of sixth tranche by the IMF: Tarin

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Saturday has said the rupee has started appreciating following the approval of sixth tranche by the IMF.

In a statement, the Finance Minister said he was warning the elements, who were speculating and hoarding the dollar, that the rupee will move the other side.

He asked these elements to have faith in rupee as it will further gain strength.

Regarding China visit, the Finance Minister was confident that the discussion with the Chinese side will help improve our economy.