KARACHI (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a plea by the K-Electric seeking a hike in electricity tariff on account of fuel adjustment charges for the month of Sept 2021.

Karachi consumers will have to pay Rs3.75 more per unit in December electricity bills for power they used in September 2021.

The tariff hike will be applicable to all the consumer categories except for lifeline consumers.