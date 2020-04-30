LONDON (AFP) - Europe’s stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, as investor fears continued to ease over the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.8 percent to 7,289.75 points, compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX won 1.3 percent to 15,583.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.4 percent to 6,959.35.

Asian stocks also trod higher as dealers took heart from strong rebounds on Wall Street on hopes that the newest Covid variant will prove less dangerous than previously feared.