KARACHI (Dunya News) - Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be closed from today at 4pm.

According to Sui Northern Gas Company, the CNG stations will be closed to ensure gas supply to the domestic consumers.

Earlier, Sui Southern Gas Company also closed CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan from December 1 for a period of two and a half month.