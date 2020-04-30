ISLAMABAD (APP) - Football exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 17.22 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Oct 2021, Footballs worth US$ 50,148 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 42,780 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Sports Goods increased by 20.73 percent, worth of US$ 105,120 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 87,070 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 6.00 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 24,552 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 23,163.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 43.99 per cent, worth US$ 30,420 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 21,127 of same period of last year.