I want to thank Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Tarin

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that $3 billion deposit by Saudi Arabia has been received by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Shaukat Tarin, while announcing the development thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture.

The deposit follows after Saudi Funds approved an agreement of $3 billion with the state bank.