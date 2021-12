The exports during November 2021 were recorded at $1.747 billion.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 29 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports increased by 36 percent during the month of November 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

