The decline is largest fall in calendar of 2021.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bearish trend by losing over 2000 points during trading as the market takes pressure on the economical front.

According to details, the decline is largest fall in calendar of 2021 and third largest decline in a session ever. The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 43234 points.

Earlier on March 16, 2020, index recorded the steepest drop of 2376 points.

On the other hand, US Dollar closes at highest level in history against PKR after the exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by 94 paisa in the interbank on Thursday against Pakistani rupee.

The greenback closed at Rs176.42 on fourth business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs175.48.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by 89 paisa and closed at Rs199.58 against the last working day’s trading of Rs198.69 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of 62 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs234.35 as compared to its last closing of Rs233.73.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 26 paisa each to close at Rs 48.03 and Rs 47.02 respectively.