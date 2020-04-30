  Published On 02 December,2021 11:53 am
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday has witnessed a bearish trend by losing over 1300 points during trading.

According to details, KSE 100-index has touched the level of 44,033 points.

Earlier, KSE 100-index of PSX had continued with bullish trend, gaining 1215.89 points, with a positive change of 2.76 percent, closing at 451330.05 points against 44114.16 points.

A total of 268,238,025 shares were traded on that day.  