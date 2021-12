KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by 24 paisa in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs175.48 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs175.72.

Meanwhile, the price of euro depreciated by 35 paisa and closed at Rs198.69 against the last working day’s trading of Rs197.85 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.