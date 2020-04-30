The target for the said month was $2.6bn: Dawood

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s exports during November 2021 jumped by 33% YoY to a historic monthly high of $2.903 billion as compared to $2.174bn during the corresponding period last year, Abdul Razak Dawood announced on his Twitter today.

However, the adviser to PM for commerce and investment said that the target for the said month was $2.6bn.

Cumulatively, the exports increased by 27% YoY during July-Nov FY2021-22 to clock in at $12.365bn as compared to $9.747bn during the same period last year. While the target set for this period was $12.2 bn.

“The data on imports is being analyzed and will be shared shortly,” he concluded.