Govt announces to keep prices of petroleum products same

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Government of Pakistan (GOP) announced to keep the proces of petrol and petroleum product same.

According to the details shared in an issued notification, GOP mentioned that prices of petroleum products will remain same until December 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that per liter of petrol will be sold in market at Rs145.82 while the same quantity of diesel at Rs142.62. The price of Kerosine will remian at Rs116.53 whereas the price of Light Diesel Oil will remain at Rs114.07.





Earlier this week, the federal government had hinted at decreasing the petroleum prices in the country after oil prices in the international market witnessed decline pertaining to the wake of COVID-19’s new variant. |

In addition the oil prices plunged $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020. Brent crude remained lowered down at $9.50, or 11.6%, to $72.72 a barrel, a weekly decline of more than 8% was seen.

Taking it to Twitter on Saturday, Finance Ministry Spokesperson Muzammil Aslam said, “Allah has been kind to Pakistan. Very timely drop in oil prices globally. Brent reduce to $72.91/bbl. The full impact of this decline will be realised on Dec 15th pricing.”



He added, “But definitely it is big relief on imports & price pass through. Don’t forget Govt is losing 50/litre tax.”

